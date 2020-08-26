RWE to commercialize electricity from Dutch wind power plant Waddenwind

54 megawatt long-term wind power purchase agreement (PPA). First electricity delivered by the wind turbines in 2021, and complete commissioning of the wind farm in January 2022.



RWE Supply & Trading will buy the complete production of Dutch onshore wind power developed by Waddenwind, a group of local farmers in the province of Groningen. RWE Supply & Trading expects to market both the electricity and the associated guarantees of origin to its large industrial and municipal clients. The wind farm, consisting of 12 wind turbines, is located in an area with dikes (Oostpolder) south of the port of Eemshaven. The wind turbines will generate an average of 190,000 megawatt-hours of wind electricity per year, enough to supply electricity to an equivalent of 70,000 homes.



The first wind turbines will start generating electricity in early 2021 and the complete wind farm is scheduled to be fully operational from January 2022. RWE already has a strong presence in the Netherlands: the company generates electricity from energy wind and solar, as well as from gas and biomass and coal. RWE currently operates seven wind farms in the country, and four more under construction.



“The conclusion of this power purchase agreement with Waddenwind underscores our role as a strong partner for renewable plant operators, when it comes to trading green electricity,” emphasizes Hendrik Niebaum, who as Head of Commodity Solutions is responsible for the customer business at RWE Supply & Comercio. “In addition, we also secure attractive volumes of renewable electricity to meet the growing demand for customized corporate PPA solutions from our industrial and municipal clients, supporting them in achieving their climate goals.”



“On behalf of Waddenwind we carried out the wind turbine purchase process, the project financing and the electricity sale. With RWE we found a strong partner who understands the value of the partnership, resulting in a long-term agreement with Waddenwind for the supply of green electricity, ”says Peter Spruijt, Head of Wind Farm Projects and Management at Topwind Consultancy.



RWE Supply & Trading already supplies green electricity directly to major customers through PPAs, including Deutsche Bahn and Bosch. Since spring 2020, RWE Supply & Trading has also been marketing the electricity and guarantees of origin generated by the Belgian Northwester 2 wind farm.