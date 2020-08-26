Nordex N149 wind turbines lead wind power in Germany in the first half of 2020

More than 1,100 N149 wind turbines have been sold worldwide for a total of more than 5,100 MW of wind power to date.

At the same time, the number of wind turbines sold of the model N117 in Germany alone has increased to more than 800 since its market launch.

Nordex scores points in Germany with its current Delta4000 series N149 wind turbine: The type of wind turbines, which has already sold 1,100 wind turbines for a total of more than 5,100 MW worldwide, topped the most approved wind turbines in Germany in the first half of 2020. At the same time, the successful model N117, which has been tested for many years, also achieved a new milestone: with a repower order from its client BayWa re for eight N117 / 3600 wind turbines in mid-2020, the Nordex Group has sold more than 800 wind turbines of this type in Germany alone since the first order in 2011.

In December 2011, the Nordex Group installed the world’s first N117 turbine at the “Stadum” community wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. There are currently 795 wind turbines of this type in operation in Germany, with a further 12 in the process of being installed. With 807 turbines, this makes the N117 the best-selling Nordex wind turbine in Germany to date. Since the 117 rotor blade class was launched, the Nordex Group has sold more than 2,130 wind turbines with more than 1,600 MW worldwide.

In the case of the “Immenberg” repowering project in Lower Saxony, Germany, BayWa r.e. is replacing eight S70 / 1500 wind turbines with a hub height of 65 meters at the “Uetze-Süd” wind farm near Hannover, which the Nordex Group installed in 2002. The eight new N117 / 3600 wind turbines with a hub height of 141 meters will increase installed capacity by a factor of 2.4. Installation is due to begin in early 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of May 2021. Thanks to the high hub height and 67 percent larger rotor diameter, at an average wind speed of 7.3 m / s an annual production of 70 GWh of clean wind electricity will be generated.

Today, the success of the N117 wind turbines is made by Delta4000 wind turbines with a rotor diameter of 149 meters. Based on data from the German Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency) and the publication of FA Wind (2020) in its analysis of the development situation of onshore wind energy in the first half of 2020, 292 wind turbines with 30 types were approved different in Germany in the first six months of 2020. The most frequently homologated type of turbine with 46 units was the N149. For the second repowering project for other S70 / 1500 turbines in “Uetze-Nord” in the ongoing construction authorization process BayWa r.e. it also plans to use N149 turbines. Worldwide, the Nordex Group has more than 1,100 units of the N149 sold for a total of more than 5,100 MW to date.

Siegbert Pump, Nordex Group Sales Manager for Germany: “More and more turbines in Germany are reaching an age where repowering makes economic sense. Thanks to current turbine technology, the performance of a wind farm can triple in some cases, while the number of turbines can often also be significantly reduced. Despite their higher efficiency, today our turbines, both the 117 and 149 rotor blade class and our N163 / 5.X turbine, are quiet and less conspicuous thanks to their lower rotational speed. BayWa r.e is now taking advantage of these benefits at the Immenberg wind farm. “

According to the German Federal Government’s climate protection program, renewable energy is expected to cover a total of 65 percent of gross national electricity consumption by 2030. Repowering, the replacement of old turbines with modern turbines, is an essential prerequisite to achieve this goal. In the coming years alone, 16 GW will be removed from feed-in remuneration (EEG) in Germany.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 7900. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on land-based turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.