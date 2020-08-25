Vestas achieves more than 1.5 GW of wind turbines for wind energy at auctions in Poland

Vestas has secured a 36 MW order with ELAWAN Energy for four wind projects awarded in the Polish Wind and Solar Power Auction in December 2019.

With this order, Vestas has once again helped its clients succeed in competitive auctions and has now secured a total of more than 1.5 GW of onshore wind power projects in Poland, since the country introduced its auction scheme. in 2018.

The order reinforces Vestas’ market leadership in the country’s wind turbine sector and is based on an installed base of more than 2.2 GW. Vestas has been active in Poland since 2002 and employs around 400 people in the country.

“The ELAWAN Energy order is another test point that shows Vestas’ ability to deliver solutions to our valued customers in Poland. It’s great to reach this milestone and help our partners drive energy transformation. We are looking forward to these projects for ELAWAN Energy, ”says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

Demonstrating the continued popularity of the 2 MW platform, Vestas delivers three V110-2.0 MW turbines for the Wloszakowice wind farm, three V100-2.0 MW turbines for the Kleby-Golczewo wind farm, two V110-2.0 MW turbines for the Wronczyn wind farm and ten V100-2.0 MW for the Werbkowice wind farm.

The contracts also include the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contracts for 10 years.

The projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, which will reduce turbine downtime and thus optimize energy production. All the towers will be delivered by E-Towers Famaba in Poland. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.