Amazon to build wind farm in Galway

Amazon is set to build a wind farm in Galway in an effort to double its renewable energy capability.

According to the Irish Times, the development will be located in Ardderroo and will support Amazon Web Services data centres in Ireland.

The 115-megawatt wind power project will begin operations in 2022 and will include up to 27 on-site wind turbines.

It’s expected to add 229 megawatts of renewable energy to the Irish grid every year – the equivalent of producing power for 185-thousand homes.

It’ll also cut carbon emissions by 366-thousand tonnes every year.