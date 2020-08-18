Wind energy in Australia, Vestas secures 86 MW EPC deal with Nexif Energy to extend Lincoln Gap Wind Farm

Vestas has signed an 86 MW contract with Nexif Energy for the second stage of the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm in South Australia. The EPC agreement will include the engineering, procurement and construction of 24 of Vestas’ V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode. This will add to the customer’s existing fleet of 126 MW of Senvion wind turbines which are being serviced by Vestas.

By replacing Senvion as the EPC contractor, the project is on course to successfully meet Nexif Energy’s long-term sustainable goals for South Australia. Upon completion, Vestas will commence a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the new turbines. This is designed to maximise energy production for the lifetime of the project. With an energy-based availability guarantee which covers both the turbines and balance of plant assets, Vestas will provide Nexif with long-term business case certainty.

“Vestas shares Nexif Energy’s commitment for a sustainable future. Offering our world-leading energy solutions, we are pleased to continue our partnership and expand both the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm and Australia’s renewable energy footprint,” says Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

The Lincoln Gap extension demonstrates Vestas’ expertise across wind turbine brands through our ability to integrate the existing Senvion fleet with our wind turbines, and successfully export to the grid.

“Our ability to connect Senvion and Vestas wind turbines of the same wind farm to the grid, is an Australian first. We’ve combined our grid expertise, wind generation solutions and comprehensive knowledge of Senvion technology to make the expansion of Lincoln Gap a reality”, says Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

“Nexif Energy is pleased to appoint Vestas as its EPC contractor and long-term maintenance service provider for Stage 2 of our Lincoln Gap Wind Farm”, said Charles Rattray, Managing Director at Nexif Energy. “This completes the transition from Senvion, following its insolvency, with construction of Stage 2 and the operating, and maintenance and performance of the entire windfarm in the hands of a leading industry services provider – Vestas. Nexif Energy is now well positioned to focus on the implementation on its further expansion plans for the wind farm and at other sites within South Australia and Australia more broadly”.

Delivery of the wind turbines will commence in the first quarter of 2021, with commissioning to be scheduled in the third quarter of 2021.

Vestas currently provides over 50 percent of Australia’s wind power generation. With its excellent wind resources and ideal access to the grid, the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm will annually provide over 800,000 MWh of wind energy to Australian energy consumers.