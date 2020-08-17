Siemens Gamesa strengthens its partnership with Adani Green Energy with the supply of a 473 MW wind power project in India

The company will install 215 SG 2.2-122 wind turbines, which will be manufactured at its plants in India.

The wind farm, located in the northern state of Rajasthan, will come into operation in September 2021.

Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order from Adani Green Energy for one of the largest wind power projects in India. The company will deliver 215 SG 2.2-122 wind turbines, totalling 473 MW. The agreement with Adani will see Siemens Gamesa deliver on its core strengths covering manufacturing, supply, installation, and pre-commissioning of the wind turbines for the project in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, India.

Siemens Gamesa had earlier signed several projects with Adani totalling 391.2 MW, in which 87.6 MW has already been commissioned with the remaining MWs under construction. Adding this new order to the existing contracted capacity the Siemens Gamesa – Adani partnership surpasses 860 MW, underscoring SGRE’s position as one of the most trusted renewable energy partners in India.

“We are happy to announce this new deal with Adani Green Energy and we thank them for placing their confidence in our capabilities. Growing partnerships with leading IPPs like Adani encourage us to enhance our efforts in developing innovative technologies to deliver more value for our customers. Such large deals demonstrate the industry’s commitment towards renewable energy and reiterate the growing importance of renewable energy in the country’s energy portfolio,” said Navin Dewaji, India CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 6.9 GW mark. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations & maintenance center in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).