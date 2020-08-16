Construction of Vietnam-Thailand wind power plant underway

Construction of the V1-2 wind power plant – a joint venture between the Truong Thanh Vietnam Group and the Thai-based Sermsang Power Corporation Public Company Limited – kicked off in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on August 14.

Covering about 1,220 ha in Duyen Hai town’s Truong Long Hoa commune, the 48 MWp facility consists of 12 wind turbines. Costing in excess of 2.23 trillion VND (96 million USD), it is expected to generate 162.97 million kWh of electricity each year.

It will also create dozens of new jobs once operational and contribute between 45 and 50 billion VND to the local budget annually.

Under wind power planning for Tra Vinh to 2020 and vision to 2030, which was approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in 2015, the province’s total capacity can reach about 1,608 MW. Local authorities have accepted five projects to date, which together are capable of generating 270 MW.

The provincial People’ Committee has made a proposal to include 17 more wind power projects, with total capacity of 2,400 MW, in the revised national electric power planning VII.