CIP to finish Changhua phase 1 wind power operation base in 2021 in Taiwan

The first phase of a project to build an offshore wind power operation and maintenance base in Changhua, central Taiwan under Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is set to be accomplished by 2021, CIP said Saturday.

The Danish wind energy developer aims to build the base into the first professional offshore and energy (O&E) port for offshore wind farms in the Asia-Pacific, the company said in a statement.

The first phase of the development project covers a total area of 35 hectares, including 16.86 hectares of land for the Changhua fishing port, which is near the planned O&E center, 3.14 hectares for road construction and 15 hectares for industrial use, CIP added.

CIP said it first expressed interest in building the O&E base in 2017 and has invested over NT$2 billion (US$67.796 million) to develop the port in the Changhua coastal area and a nearby O&E center for the 589 MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms.

MHI Vestas, a 50/50 joint venture between Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S, has been contracted to install the specialized machinery for CIP’s Changfang and Xidao projects.

After the first phase of the project is completed, an estimated 10 berths will be made available for vessels that will perform maintenance operations at the Changhua offshore wind farms, according to the Changhua County government.

CIP also noted that once the O&E base is built, it is expected to boost local industries such as the logistics, electrical and machinery services and the hospitality sector.

CIP, a fund management company founded in 2012, is one of seven companies, including three foreign developers, that won tenders from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in April 2018 to build 10 offshore wind power farms that will have a total capacity of 3,836MW, as part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy.

In addition to CIP, the two other foreign companies that won MOEA tenders are Germany’s wpd AG and Denmark’s Orsted A/S, all three of which combined account for 66 percent of the total capacity awarded.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore wind power operation and maintenance base was held Saturday.