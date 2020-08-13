Vestas secures final order for its largest V150-4.2 MW wind turbines project in Germany, as the country’s wind energy market picks up

Demonstrating the slow and stepwise growth that currently characterises the German wind power market as it recovers from a historic low in 2019 due to a lack of permits, Vestas has received its second and final order for the 34 MW Dreieck Spreeau wind farm, located in Brandenburg, eastern Germany. The 8 MW order, placed by experienced project developer ABO Wind AG, comprises two V150-4.2 MW turbines and it follows an unannounced 25 MW order for the same wind farm earlier this year. The project is Vestas’ largest with V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in Germany to date.

Vestas worked closely with the customer to tailor a solution for the wind farm that comprises a total of eight V150-4.2 MW wind turbines at 166m hub heights in combination with a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 500) service agreement, maximising the annual energy production of the project.

The order takes Vestas’ firm order intake in Germany past 250 MW in 2020, adding to Vestas’ 8,300 wind turbines totaling more than 14.5 GW installed in the country.

“In these challenging times with very few permits for German wind farms, we are especially happy about this flagship project,” says Dr. Ute Simon, Head of ABO Wind’s Berlin office. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we are contributing to the energy transition in Germany without delay, thanks to our good cooperation with the Institute for Federal Real Estate (BImA) and Vestas“.

“I would like to thank ABO Wind for once again choosing Vestas as a partner for realising this significant project. Despite the success of the 5.6 MW EnVentus turbines, the V150-4.2 MW turbine still remains a popular turbine globally as well as in Germany, where it delivers an excellent cost of energy for our customers”, says Alex Robertson, Vice President Sales DACH, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “ABO Wind’s success with the V150-4.2 MW turbine shows, that barriers against permits for new projects can be overcome. With a slowly growing volume of permitted projects, we see that the order intake and installations are going up as well. It is important that this development continues, and that the expansion really picks up speed again. The German energy turnaround must finally get back on track”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2022.