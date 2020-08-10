AmericanWindWeek 2020: Saluting wind power’s essential workforce

It’s time to kick off the fourth annual #AmericanWindWeek, and this year we’re highlighting all the ways #WindBuildsTheFuture! Make sure to follow and join the conversation all week long using these hashtags, and visit AmericanWindWeek.org for more information. You can also find great ideas for participating on social media in AWEA’s social press kit.

We’re kicking things off by celebrating America’s 120,000+ wind workers, thanking them for their hard work, and saluting the ways they’re helping build a future powered by affordable, reliable, clean energy.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, wind workers have been on the front lines ensuring essential services like hospitals and grocery stores are keeping the lights on. Wind has also been a reliable source of energy keeping up with the increasing needs of a country that has huge portions of the population working and learning from home for the first time. Now more than ever, electricity is a necessity, not a luxury, and we salute the wind workforce for keeping the electrons flowing.

The wind industry now employs a record 120,000 Americans across all 50 states and is continuing to create new jobs during the ongoing economic uncertainty. Veterans find wind careers at a 61 percent higher rate than the average U.S. industry, and wind technician is the nation’s second fastest growing job according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As we recover from the pandemic-induced recession, the U.S. wind power industry stands ready to play a key role, helping to build a strong future. We thank all wind workers helping to keep the lights on at home and at essential businesses—we appreciate your hard work!

Nora Zacharski