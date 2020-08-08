Rio Grande do Norte leads in installed wind energy capacity in Brazil

Information from the Brazilian Wind Energy Association shows that Rio Grande do Norte concentrates 27% of the country’s production, with a total generation of 4 gigawatts of installed capacity.



Rio Grande do Norte has 4 gigawatts of installed wind power capacity, according to information from the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica). The value represents 27% of all the country’s production, which places wind farms in the national leadership of the segment.



The Northeast is a reference in the production of wind energy in Brazil. In 2019, 89% of the energy consumed in the region came from wind turbines, with an average daily generation of 8,650 MW. These are the most recent data for an all-time record of energy supply served by wind power.



Still, according to ABBEólica, the Northeast appears ahead in the capacity of wind energy production in Brazil. The 2019 data indicated that Brazil has 602 wind farms, with a total of 7,500 wind turbines in operation, in 12 states.



Wind power generation is predominant in the Northeast (506 parks) and South (95 parks) regions. In the other Brazilian regions, there is only one more wind farm in Rio de Janeiro.



The energy generated by the winds exceeded the expressive mark of 15 GW of installed capacity for national production, in May 2019. Of this total, around 96% is concentrated in the Northeast, totaling 14.5 GW of installed power only in This region.



Rio Grande do Norte is the Brazilian state that produces more energy with the force of the winds. Last year, the state had 151 wind farms, maintaining national leadership with 4 GW of installed capacity. Then comes Bahía, with 154 wind farms and 3.9 GW of installed capacity. In third place is Ceará, which has 79 wind farms and a total of 2 GW of installed capacity.



The period from August to September is known as the “harvest of the winds”, as the gales gain even more force and the wind farms in the northeast and south tend to break production records.