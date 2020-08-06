AES Tietê signs the acquisition of 178 MW of wind power from J. Malucelli in Brazil

AES Tietê acquired for R $ 650 million from J. Malucelli Energia the total participation in the Brasventos Eolo wind farms (formerly King of the Winds 1), King of the Winds 3 and Miassaba 3, which make up the Ventus Wind Complex.

The units have an installed capacity of 187 megawatts (MW), with 100% contracted operation in the regulated energy market.

The company declared that it will pay R $ 449 million in two wind energy installments, 51% of the amount at the closing of the operation and 49% five months later, and will assume the net debt of the project, with an estimated balance of R $ 201 million.

“This is another step in the company’s portfolio diversification and growth strategy through the acquisition of assets from complementary water sources and with long-term contracts,” said the power company, controlled by US company AES.

The conclusion of the agreement is subject to compliance with the conditions agreed in the share purchase and sale agreement, added AES Tietê.

The head of AES Corp in South America, Julian Nebreda, said that the company intends to accelerate the expansion of its renewable energy unit in Brazil, AES Tietê, after reaching an agreement with BNDES for the purchase of part of the shares of the state bank in the electricity sector, which involved approximately R $ 1.27 billion.