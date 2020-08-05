Northeast generates 85% of Brazil’s wind energy

Northeast is a reference in the production of wind energy in Brazil. In the last year, approximately 89% of the energy consumed in the region came from wind turbines, with an average daily generation of 8,650 MW.

These are the most recent data for a historical record of the power supply served by wind power. According to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica), which brings together companies in the sector, the Northeast appears ahead in the capacity of wind energy production in Brazil. The 2019 data indicates that Brazil has 602 wind farms, with a total of 7,500 wind turbines in operation, in 12 states.

Wind power generation is predominant in the northeast (506 parks) and south (95 parks) regions. In the other Brazilian regions, there is only one more wind farm in Rio de Janeiro.

Wind energy surpassed the expressive mark of 15 GW of installed capacity for national production in May 2019. Of this total, around 96% is concentrated in the Northeast, totaling 14.5 GW of installed wind energy in this region alone .

Rio Grande do Norte is the Brazilian state that produces the largest amount of wind energy. Last year, the state had 151 parks, maintaining national leadership with 4 GW of installed capacity. Then comes Bahia, with 154 parks and 3.9 GW of installed capacity. In third place is Ceará, which has 79 parks and a total of 2 GW of installed capacity.

The period from August to September is known as the “harvest of the winds”, as wind storms gain even more strength and wind farms in the northeast and south tend to break production records.