AWEA’s September conferences go virtual

The Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment and Wind Project Siting and Environmental events have moved online.

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today announced that the Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment Conference and Wind Project Siting and Environmental Conference will be held virtually this September. AWEA is focused on reconstructing these events to create a valuable and successful online experience. Participants will have available live presentations, on-demand sessions, one on one networking, and shared social experiences.

“We have heard loud and clear from our Siting & Resource Assessment attendees, exhibitors, speakers and other AWEA event stakeholders that they are ready to come together for these important industry events, but that in person is not the best option at this time,” said Stefanie Brown, AWEA Vice President of Education & Conferences. “Both virtual summits will allow timely and critical programming, business development tools, and opportunities to connect with others over the emerging and prominent topics in project siting, environmental compliance and resource assessment.”

AWEA is continuing to evaluate our remaining 2020 events and will proceed with the appropriate plan based on current conditions, local guidelines and potential travel restrictions. The health, well-being and safety of our attendees, staff and community remain our top priority.