Wind energy in the Philippines, Vestas wins 54 MW multibrand service agreements

Vestas has secured an agreement with Vena Energy to service its 54 MW Gamesa wind turbines at Pililla Wind Farm in Philippines. The agreement is Vestas’ first full scope multi-brand service deal in the country, leveraging our extensive experience from servicing 3.6 GW Gamesa wind turbines globally, including Taiwan in the Asia Pacific region.

Located 50 kilometres east of the capital city, Manila, the Pililla Wind Farm was commissioned in 2015 and comprises 27 Gamesa G90-2.0 MW wind turbines.

Under the agreement, Vestas will commence a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise the wind farm’s energy production. With a yield-based availability guarantee for wind turbines and services for balance of plant assets, the agreement will provide Vena Energy with improved certainty of return on its wind asset investment.

“This agreement highlights our commitment to the long-term asset life extension of our projects and ensures that the Pililla Wind Project continues to contribute to the livelihood of our host communities, while enhancing the efficiency and profitability of our project in the Philippines”, said Samrinder Nehria, Head of Vena Energy Philippines.

“Vena Energy is a trusted partner and we look forward to helping them achieve the best possible return on investment from their Gamesa fleet”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific region. “This agreement marks a further expansion of our service portfolio in the Asia Pacific region and continues to show why Vestas is the leading fleet-wide service partner in the wind energy industry”.

Vestas currently services more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines, comprising a number of major wind turbine brands. This deal further bolsters our global multi-brand service portfolio, the world’s largest.