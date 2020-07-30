Enel Green Power connects a wind farm in Mallén (Zaragoza)

Enel Green Power España has connected a new 3.46 MW wind farm in the town of Mallén and Fréscano, in the province of Zaragoza, to the electricity grid. Investment in this project amounts to 4.6 million euros.

The Dehesa de Mallén wind farm has one wind turbine with a capacity of 3.46 MW and will generate around 11.2 GWh per year, which is production equivalent to the amount consumed by 2.841 homes. Its commissioning will avoid approximately 7.400 tonnes of CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere annually.

In 2019, Enel Green Power España connected thirteen wind farms in Aragón located in the Teruel and Zaragoza provinces, with a total combined annual capacity of 424 MW. By 2020, it plans to supply 82 new megawatts of wind power in both provinces.

All renewable energy construction plans are accompanied by their corresponding CSV (Creating Shared Value) Plans. The CSV plans are designed together with the surrounding players and their ultimate goal is to maximise the socio-economic impact that the projects have on the community. Within the CSV plans priority is given, among other actions, to the incorporation of local labour, as well as locally hiring catering services and workers’ accommodation.

Construction of this renewable capacity is part of Enel Green Power’s strategy to fully decarbonise its generation mix by 2050. According to the company’s strategic plan, the next milestone is to achieve 10.2 GW of renewable installed capacity by 2022, up from the 7.4 GW estimated for the end of 2019, with a total investment of 3.8 billion euros.

Enel Green Power currently manages, through EGPE, over 7,455 MW of renewable capacity installed in Spain. Of this sum, 4,711 MW is conventional hydro power and the remaining 2,744 MW are from wind power (2,310 MW), solar power (352 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable energy sources (3 MW).