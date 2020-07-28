Siemens Gamesa appoints Jorge Magalhães to strengthen its technology leadership in Onshore

Siemens Gamesa has appointed Jorge Magalhães as Head of Technology of its Onshore business unit. His arrival bolsters the company’s technology leadership in a competitive industry where innovation is essential to continue lowering the cost of energy with high quality, safe and reliable solutions.

Jorge is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of international experience in companies such as Philips, Motorola, Emerson Electric and Vestas. Having brought over 100 disruptive, innovative products to market throughout his career, Jorge has a strong track record developing new technologies and turning them into successful and profitable solutions.

“I am delighted to welcome Jorge to the team. His addition will reinforce our technological leadership and sharpen our focus in innovation to develop the technologies that will ensure we stay ahead of our competition. Throughout his professional life, Jorge has held positions at both engineering and sales and marketing functions, which gives him a profound understanding of our customers’ needs and expectations,” stated Alfonso Faubel, CEO for the Onshore business unit of Siemens Gamesa.

A Canadian citizen with Portuguese origins, Magalhães has worked in countries including Canada, Costa Rica, the US, the Netherlands, UK, Germany, Denmark and Portugal. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto and received his MBA at INSEAD, in France.

“It is an honor to join this great company which is ideally positioned to lead the wind industry. Siemens Gamesa has a long and proud history of leading the industry with products that set the standard for excellence. Siemens Gamesa 5.X is the most recent example of this – a product that is fast becoming an industry benchmark due to its unmatched rating and rotor size. I very much look forward to working together to expand Siemens Gamesa´ leading position by developing ever more cost-effective solutions that will continue to accelerate our transition to a more sustainable energy economy, less dependent on fossil fuels,” added Jorge.