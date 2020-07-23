New Jersey aims for 2.4 GW more offshore wind power

New Jersey is considering up to 2,400 MW of offshore wind energy in its second request.

In a draft application guide for its second offshore wind application, the New Jersey Public Utilities Board (NJBPU) is planning a bidding round from 1,200 MW to 2,400 MW with wind turbines.

The draft of the second application guidance document anticipates that NJBPU will consider the second application at a September 2020 agenda meeting.

The applications would be accepted in December 2020 with a final decision of the board in June 2021.

The regulator has scheduled a virtual public meeting on August 5, 2020 to accept public opinion regarding the document.

The draft application guide includes information on the second application schedule and mechanisms, application requirements, and criteria for evaluating applications.

While the first request for offshore wind power was 1,100MW, the second will consider a larger range of up to 2,400 MW to help meet Governor Phil Murphy’s goal of 7,500 MW of offshore wind power by 2035.

NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said: “Using the lessons learned from our first successful 1,100 MW application, we are very excited to move forward with our second offshore wind energy application that could bring the state to a total of 3,500 MW of energy offshore wind.

“Offshore wind power is the cornerstone of our clean energy program and will help us meet Governor Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, build an innovative economy, and combat the impacts of climate change.”

The virtual public meeting will consist of a brief presentation by NJBPU staff summarizing New Jersey’s offshore wind energy goals and activities to date, as well as the background to the requirements of the Offshore Wind Energy Economic Development Act and the Executive Orders No. 8 and No. 92 of Governor Murphy.

A presentation will follow that summarizes the content of the draft of the second application guide and public comment.

Murphy signed Executive Order No. 8 in January 2018, which ordered NJBPU and all agencies with responsibility under the Offshore Wind Energy Economic Development Act to “take all necessary steps” to fully implement OWEDA and begin the process of move New Jersey toward a goal of 3,500 MW of offshore wind power generation by 2030.

The order also required an initial 1,100 MW request as a first step to achieve the goal, and required the development of a Strategic Offshore Wind Energy Plan.