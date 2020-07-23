Enercon installs wind energy E-160 EP5 prototype

The next step is to take measurements of the new type of wind power converter at the Wieringermeer site. Netherlands: second prototype installation under coronavirus conditions



The German wind turbine manufacturer ENERCON has completed the installation of the E-160 EP5 prototype. The first low wind WEC model on the EP5 platform was built at the Wieringermeer wind power test site in the Netherlands. After the installation of the first E-138 EP3 E2 in Janneby / Schleswig-Holstein in late March, this is already the second prototype wind project that ENERCON has successfully completed in the difficult conditions caused by the coronavirus.



The E-160 EP5 is the new top model from ENERCON with the largest rotor diameter in the product portfolio. It has a nominal power of 4.6 MW. At sites with an average annual wind speed of 7.5 m / s at center height, the type of wind power converter will generate an energy output of more than 19,615 megawatt hours (MWh) each year. The prototype at the Wieringermeer site was built on a Modular Steel Tower (MST) with a cube height of 120 meters.



The E-160 EP5 is an important cornerstone of the new product and marketing strategy that ENERCON is pursuing with the aim of further strengthening its position in the international market. A large part of the projects currently in the planning or negotiation stages worldwide is based on this new wind power converter. It completes the ENERCON EP5 platform offering, which also includes the E-147 EP5 for medium wind sites and the E-136 EP5 for high wind sites.



The next evolutionary stage of the new type of wind power converter, the E-160 EP5 E2, is also under development. It is characterized by a notable improvement in performance compared to E1: its nominal power increases to 5.5 MW, which means that the annual energy yield will increase to more than 21,534 MWh under the same site conditions. “Our goal of achieving optimal energy cost values ??is embodied in our product strategy,” says ENERCON Chief Technology Officer Jörg Scholle. ‘E2 is our next strong response to our customers’ growing demands for a lower CoE. We expect to see high demand, particularly in strongly cost-driven markets. “The E2 prototype is scheduled to be installed in late 2020.