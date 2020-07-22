Vietnam and Denmark cooperate in construction of offshore wind energy plant

The Danish group Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), together with its partners Asiapetro and Novasia Energy, today signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of this Central Vietnamese province for the construction of the offshore wind power plant La Gan.

The Danish group Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), together with its partners Asiapetro and Novasia Energy, today signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of this Central Vietnamese province for the construction of the La Gan offshore wind power plant, with a total capacity of up to 3.5 gigawatts (GW).

According to the Danish Embassy in Hanoi, the rubric was developed within the framework of the Vietnam Energy Summit in 2020.

At an estimated cost of $ 10 billion, the project is expected to generate significant sources of income and employment for both Binh Thuan and Vietnam, the source said.

Meanwhile, the successful cooperation between CIP, Asiapetro, Novasia Energy and Binh Thuan will constitute a premise to capture the attention of other foreign investors to offshore wind energy programs in the Indochinese country.

The La Gan offshore wind power plant is one of the first such large-scale projects in Vietnam, which will help improve the position of the Southeast Asian country in the field of renewable energy in the region and the world.

The results of the collaboration between the Danish Energy Agency and the Vietnam Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy show that the Indochinese country has a capacity for the exploitation of 160 GW of offshore wind energy, which places it among the markets with large potential in that sector.