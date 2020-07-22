American Wind Energy Association Statement on New York Issuing the Largest Ever U.S. Renewable Energy Procurement

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement on New York’s record-breaking renewable energy procurement.

“The Empire State is about to launch an empire of clean, affordable, and job-driving renewable energy. Today’s announcement from Governor Cuomo underlines New York’s leadership in harnessing the economic and environmental benefits of wind and other renewable energy technologies, with the onshore commitment alone enough to power half a million American homes. On top of the laudable onshore commitment, AWEA applauds the state’s forward-thinking move to invest in offshore wind power and associated infrastructure, which will lead to significant returns as states up and down the East Coast compete for a piece of the 83,000 jobs and $25 billion in annual economic activity the offshore wind industry is set to deliver to the U.S. within a decade. This commitment to jobs and investments is especially timely as New York and our entire country strive to recover from the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.” – Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO