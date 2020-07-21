Wind energy in South Africa, Nordex wind turbines in Roggeveld

On 1st July 2020, the Nordex Group started its Construction Skills Development Programme in Roggeveld, South Africa. It consists of 15 young people between the ages of 20 to 28, split equally men and women – from the communities of Sutherland, Laingsburg and Matjiesfontein. The area is characterised by low education outcomes and skills base, disproportionately affecting previously disadvantaged people and limited short-to-medium term supply of technical skilled labour.

The programme’s aim is to expand the knowledge and competencies of the labour force for improving productivity and employment as envisaged in the South African Skills Development Act of 1998. Our aim is to improve the quality of life of workers, their work prospects and labour mobility in the renewable energy sector.

The learners will gain working experience on site before starting at a training service provider in Capetown to acquire formal Basic Technical Training which is Global Wind Organisation (GWO) accredited. The Nordex Group is proud to note that this is amongst the first massive skills development programme initiated in the renewable energy sector so far. It’s funded in line with the National Skills Development Levy, which is based on 3% of Nordex Energy South Africa’s total annual payroll.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company has around 7,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.