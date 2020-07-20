Wind energy in Aragon, GES builds 3 114 MW wind farms

With this wind power project GES strengthens its relationship with the specialized renewable energy funds, Copenhagen Infraestructure Partners (CIP).

Global Energy System (GES), a comprehensive provider of engineering, construction and maintenance for renewable energy, wind and solar, builds the new Alenza cluster of three 114 MW wind farms, between the municipalities of Fuendetodos and Azuara, in the province of Zaragoza .

The works, which started earlier this year, are progressing correctly according to the planned schedule and the facilities are expected to be operational by the end of 2020, GES has reported in a press release.

The Alenza cluster is made up of three wind farms: Las Majas 6B (49.4 MW), Las Majas 6C (49.4 MW) and Las Majas 6D (15.2 MW) and will have 30 wind turbines.

The project joins the construction of the group of wind farms in Valdejalón (232 MW), which also belong to CIP’s Monegros portfolio (487 MW), and which total 345 MW that GES is building for CIP Monegros.

With this project, GES strengthens its relationship with one of the largest specialized renewable energy funds in the world, Copenhagen Infraestructure Partners (CIP).

GES is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction work on the project. The company is already working on the project and is in charge of the complete BOP (Balance of Plant), both civil works, with more than 26 kilometers of roads and 30 foundations and platforms for wind turbines (whose power is 3, 8MW each), of 85 meters to be installed in the park; such as the electrical work, which includes the underground medium-voltage network with more than 24

kilometers long of ditches and the evacuation line in 220kV of 7 kilometers that will connect to the network.