Cofrentes wind farm authorized to sell wind energy in Spain

The Regional Ministry of Economy authorized the registration of the Cofrentes wind farm in the register of production facilities, required so that it can sell the wind power it generates to the electricity market.

The wind power installation has thirteen wind turbines with a total power of 49.79 megawatts (MW), the maximum allowed by the administration and which could supply 64,000 homes with electricity.

According to the regional secretary Rebeca Torró, this authorization “signifies a clear commitment by the Generalitat for renewable energy, following the path of ecological transition”, and Sustainable Economy “is clear that it must continue promoting this type of clean energy based on sustainable resources ».

The Cofrentes wind farm is the first to be granted permission to sell renewable energy since 2012, following the modification in 2017 of the Community’s wind power plan to “eliminate barriers to entry such as the wind farm”.

Framed in zone ten of the plan, its final location was chosen by the winning company based on urban and environmental criteria. According to it indicates, the wind levels and the distance with the substation of the hydroelectric power station of Cofrentes, with capacity to evacuate to the electrical network the generated power, turned into “suitable” the installation in this area.

Currently, 1,243 megawatts of wind energy are installed in the Valencian Community. Along with other wind projects in progress and the great interest that photovoltaic energy has awakened in our community, the Ministry of Sustainable Economy hopes to contribute from the Valencian Community to fulfill the ambitious objectives to which Spain has committed itself in the Integrated National Plan of Energy and Climate (PNIEC) by 2030.