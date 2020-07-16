Wind energy in U.S., Innergex acquires six operational wind farms

Innergex Renewable Energy is pleased to announce the acquisition of all the Class B shares of a portfolio of six operating wind farms in Elmore County, Idaho, in the United States (the “Mountain Air Acquisition”) for a purchase price of US$56.8 million (CAN$77.3 million) from Terna Energy SA. The six 23 MW wind farms, Cold Springs, Desert Meadow, Hammett Hill, Mainline, Ryegrass and Two Ponds, have a total installed capacity of 138 MW.

“The Mountain Air Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Free Cash Flow per share. We are pleased to further expand our portfolio in the United States with fully contracted wind farms,” said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. “Despite the current crisis, Innergex remains in an excellent position to pursue its growth, and we remain committed to identifying strategic acquisition opportunities on our own as well as through our Strategic Alliance with Hydro-Québec.”

The wind farms were fully commissioned in December 2012. The Mountain Air Acquisition is expected to produce a gross estimated long-term average of 331?GWh per year and a US$21.1 million (CAN$28.7 million) projected adjusted EBITDA for 2021. The Class B shares should provide Innergex with additional cash immediately available for distribution representing 62.25% of the project free cash flow. Following cash distributions to the tax equity partner, the distributions receivable by Innergex would be approximately US$6.1 million (CAN$8.3 million). The Class A shares will remain the property of the tax equity partner. The existing US$111.1 million (CAN$151.3 million) long-term non-recourse project-level financing amortized over the next 12 years remains in place.

The Mountain Air wind farms are equipped with a total of 60 Siemens Gamesa 2.3 – 101 model wind turbines that are all connected to a common substation. The wind turbines are currently under a full scope Service Maintenance Agreement, and all wind farms have power purchase agreements with Idaho Power Company, a power utility rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s, for 100% of their capacity over a remaining period of approximately 12.5 years.

The Mountain Air Acquisition is the second of the two potential acquisitions announced on February 6, 2020, completed using the proceeds of Hydro-Québec’s private placement. The use of the proceeds for both acquisitions is less than anticipated last February, mainly because the Corporation decided to adopt a different structure with the Mountain Air Acquisition, acquiring only one class of the total shares of the project while maintaining the same free cash flow accretion profile. The remaining proceeds from Hydro-Québec’s private placement could therefore be applied to other opportunities.

For 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms and solar farms, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 75 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,794 MW (gross 3,694 MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in six projects under development, two of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 295 MW (gross 369 MW), and prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 7,131 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.