Cargill invests in wind energy in the north and northeast of Brazil

The multinational Cargill signed a 10-year PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with the company Omega Energia, which invests in 100% clean and renewable energy, with the aim of investing in wind energy produced by wind turbines to supply the plants in Ilhéus and Barreiras, in Bahia, and to the port terminals of Miritituba and Santarém, in Pará.



With the investment, the multinational will have an estimated savings of US $ 11 million in the period and 10,547 metric tons of CO2 avoided annually (amount equivalent to the energy expended in 1,217 homes during a year).



The initiative is within the company’s goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions across all of its operations by 10% by 2025, compared to the 2017 baseline, and in line with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable development of the United Nations.