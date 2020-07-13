Fasteners and cables for MHI Vestas wind energy projects in Taiwan to be produced by local companies

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has reached agreements with local Taiwanese suppliers to source both fasteners and cables, becoming the only wind turbine manufacturer to source these components locally.

Deepening its commitments to Taiwan, MHI Vestas has become the only wind turbine manufacturer to source fasteners and cables locally, signing agreements with Boltun Corporation (Boltun) for fasteners and Walsin Lihwa Corporation for cables, respectively.

These agreements will see Boltun and Walsin Lihwa Corporation supply MHI Vestas for CIP-developed wind projects – Changfang Phase 2 and Xidao – to be delivered off the coast of Taiwan beginning in 2023.

The agreements with Boltun and Walsin Lihwa Corporation also cover the Zhong Neng project, where MHI Vestas has been named preferred turbine supplier. Changfang Phases 1 and 2, Xidao and Zhong Neng are the only four Taiwanese projects to have passed the government’s localisation review for projects allocated in Round 2.

Fasteners and cables are both key components of MHI Vestas’ cutting-edge V174 turbine, which is slated for first installation in Taiwan in 2022.

“We continue to prioritise the sustainable development of Taiwan’s local suppliers,” said MHI Vestas APAC Regional Manager, Masato Yamada. “As the only wind turbine manufacturer to be sourcing fasteners and cables from Taiwan, we are particularly pleased to be working alongside Boltun and Walsin Lihwa Corporation as they gain valuable experience and expertise in the offshore wind sector. We look forward to continue working with the government to deliver a competitive, regionally-capable Taiwanese offshore wind supply chain.”

Boltun is a well-regarded Taiwanese metal parts manufacturer that was established in 1988, headquartered in Tainan. Boltun will produce fasteners for MHI Vestas’ projects from its facility in Tainan, Taiwan, delivering valuable early learnings for the group’s expansion into the offshore wind sector.

“As the offshore wind sector will be a key part of Taiwan’s energy story, we are pleased to be working with MHI Vestas to deliver fasteners for their first projects in the country,” said Jason Chen, Sales Director of Boltun. “This early experience will be extremely valuable as we look towards the future and opportunities to export to the APAC region. We must secure our future with these early experiences, so consistency in technology is critical.”

Since its inception in 1966, Walsin Lihwa Corporation has produced power cables and wires for usage in a wide array of industries. As the offshore wind sector develops in Taiwan, early experience gained alongside MHI Vestas will enable Walsin Lihwa Corporation to potentially supply the broader Asia-Pacific region with cables.

“To progress and grow with the Taiwanese government’s green energy policy, Walsin Lihwa Corporation has been dedicated to developing wind turbine cables in recent years.” said Jin-Renn Leu, President of Walsin Lihwa Wire & Cable Business Group. “It is a pleasure to be the designated partner of MHI Vestas, and we will supply cables to their Taiwanese projects. We hope to take this opportunity to work with the world-class wind turbine manufacturer and continue striving to be one of the top cable solution providers in the global market.”

Contracts have now been signed by MHI Vestas in Taiwan for local supply of blades, blade materials (bonding glue, resin, pultruded carbon plates), towers, switchgear, rotor hubs, hub plates and nacelle base frames, with more local supply chain contracts planned for 2020.

MHI Vestas is the only wind turbine manufacturer to procure blades, blade materials, switchgear, fasteners and cables from within Taiwan.