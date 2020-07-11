Wind energy in Iran, Wind Power Coming to Sistan-Baluchestan

Located in the Mil-e Nader village in Zabol City, the wind farm will have 20 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 megawatts, manufactured by Mapna Company.

A 50-megawatt wind farm in Sistan-Baluchestan Province will start partial operation by fall, managing director of Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (Tavanir) said.

“With a 400 kV transmission line, the first large-scale wind farm in the southeastern province will be launched by September,” IRNA quoted Mohammad Hassan Motevallizadeh as saying.

A 25-kilometer transmission line will connect turbines of the wind farm to the national grid.

Located in the Mil-e Nader village in Zabol City, the farm will have 20 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 MW, manufactured by Mapna Company.

financialtribune.com