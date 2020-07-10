Vestas enters into a wind power service agreement for Senvion wind turbines in Croatia

Leveraging industry-leading multibrand service capabilities, Vestas has secured a service agreement for the Croatian wind energy project Orjak in northern Croatia from VJETROELEKTRANA ORJAK d.o.o., a daughter company of ECOwind Handels-und Wartungs-GmbH, which is a subsidiary of global renewable energy developer BayWa r.e.

Vestas will deliver the maintenance of the project’s five Senvion MM92-2.05 wind turbines and the 18-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement will commence immediately.

Vestas is the wind industry’s largest multibrand service provider with more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines currently under service globally. Vestas’ multibrand expertise and global footprint is being utilised to deliver full scope service across all major Senvion platforms, including the MM82-2.05MW, MM92-2.05, 3.XM EBC and 3.XM NES platforms.

“We have established a strong partnership with Vestas on multiple projects and are pleased to see this continue with Orjak. The 10 MW project benefits from a long-term feed-in tariff and with Vestas now in place as service provider, it will ensure Orjak’s sustained operation at peak efficiency”, explains Johann Janker, Managing Director of ECOwind Handels-und Wartungs-GmbH.

“Enlarging our Senvion service fleet in Europe, we are proud that VJETROELEKTRANA ORJAK d.o.o has chosen Vestas as service partner and we look forward to providing added value to our customer’s wind park lifecycle. Globally servicing more than 8 GW non-Vestas turbines across the largest turbine brands, I am confident that trusting us means reaping the benefits of our experience, in-depth knowledge and technical expertise, regardless of turbine make and mark”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.