Siemens Gamesa leads the way in India with the launch of its next generation wind turbine

The company continues to shape the market with this new generation wind turbine in the 3MW segment, which is specifically designed for the Indian winds. The new SG 3.4-145 can operate at up to 3.6 MW with flexible rating strategy and delivers 48% more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than its predecessor in the country, the SG 2.2-122. Prototype commissioned; commercially available in India in 2020.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy continues leading the way in India, one of the largest onshore markets in the world, with the introduction of its next generation wind turbine, the SG 3.4-145. The new wind turbine is specifically designed and optimized for wind conditions in the country, and has a clear objective to deliver the lowest possible Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) with high reliability. The turbine is strongly positioned to cater to the needs of the auction market and aims to further drive the growth of wind power in India.

“The Indian market is evolving fast and so adapting to the new market dynamics is key to our success and long-term competitiveness. The SG 3.4-145 – an incremental innovation, is a step forward in that direction. The long-term fundamentals of the wind industry remain strong and this new turbine means Siemens Gamesa is uniquely positioned to help our customers achieve their renewable energy goals, reinforce our leading position in the market and accelerate the cause for renewables,” stated Alfonso Faubel, Siemens Gamesa Onshore CEO.

The new wind turbine is an extension of the Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform, of which the company has installed more than 3GW globally, and will be manufactured in its facilities in India starting in early 2021. The new model has been upgraded with the 145-meter rotor of the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform thanks to its modularity, increasing the swept area by 41% and the AEP by 48%, compared to the previous SG 2.2-122. This rotor is already under production in India and the combination of known and proven technologies has enabled Siemens Gamesa to drive the market into the 3MW segment, with the most competitive and reliable solution for projects in India.

The SG 3.4-145 stands 127.5m tall, with a blade-tip height of 200m, which helps it to maximize wind potential at every site. Furthermore, the turbine is designed to adapt to India’s extreme and varying weather conditions supported by an advanced monitoring and cooling system, which ensures efficient thermal conditioning and performance at high-temperature sites.

“A decade of history speaks of our growth story in the country and we thank our customers, stakeholders, and the government for their immense support in helping us chart this successful journey. We aim to take this legacy further and serve the needs of the industry with the same commitment. The launch of the new SG 3.4-145 wind turbine is an important element in our strategy, and we are confident that it is entering the Indian market at the right time to bring enhanced value for our customers in this competitive environment. With a robust product in hand and a dedicated team in place, we are strongly positioned to serve their needs amidst the dynamic market conditions,” added Navin Dewaji, Siemens Gamesa CEO for India.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 6.5 GW mark. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations & maintenance center in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu). It also has an R&D center in Bangalore where it employs over 100 engineers.

The prototype of the SG 3.4-145 wind turbine was commissioned successfully in the Alaiz wind farm, Spain. The 145-meter rotor diameter uses 71-meter long blades and can operate up to 3.6 MW with flexible rating strategy. The product has been designed to comply with the global IECRE Standards and meets the Indian CEA 2019 requirements.