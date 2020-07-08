Brazil increases wind energy generation by 77.1%

Electricity consumption in Brazil fell 4.7% between June 1st and 26th at. Brazil increases wind power generation by 77.1% and ethanol consumption by 18.6%. Electricity consumption in Brazil fell 4.7% between June 1st and June 26th compared to the same period last year. The data are from the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE).



Despite the drop in energy use compared to last year, the result accompanies the gradual resumption of economic activities in the country, thanks to the easing of measures of social distance in many states. In May, there was a decrease of 10.9%. In April, the decline reached 12.1%.



In the comparison by states, Rio de Janeiro had the greatest retraction from March 21 to June 26: 15%. Then comes Espírito Santo, which recorded a 13% drop. Pará, Amapá and Maranhão are the only units of the federation in which consumption grew in the period.