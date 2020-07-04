Wind energy in Illinois, GWS has completed wind turbines installation at EDP Renewables’ 200 MW wind farm

Global Wind Service (GWS) has completed wind turbine installation at EDP Renewables’ 200 MW Harvest Ridge wind farm in Illinois.

GWS was contracted by Vestas to deliver crane and installation for the wind power project, which is located in Douglas county.

The scope included unload, pre-assembly, erection and mechanical completion of all wind turbines at wind farme, as well as delivery of all needed cranes and machinery for the work.

Harvest Ridge consists of 48 wind turbines – 37 V150-4.3MW and 11 V136-3.78MW units.

The project ran over the winter and faced some challenging weather conditions and outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, said GWS.

“But our dedicated project team and partners finished the project in safe manner,” it said.

GWS USA director Michael Nielsen said: “We are very pleased that Vestas has chosen Global Wind Service as preferred partner for complete wind turbine services once again.

“This manifests the great partnership we have built with Vestas over the years.”