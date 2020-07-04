Innovation Fund launches first call for proposals

The Innovation Fund’s first call for proposals has been published today. The Innovation Fund is one of the largest EU funding programmes for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies contributing to greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction.

The Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) is responsible for the implementation of the calls and provides extensive information and instructions for applicants on their website.

The call for proposals targets innovative renewable energy and energy storage technologies and projects are selected according to the following criteria:

Effectiveness of greenhouse gas emissions avoidance;

Degree of innovation;

Project maturity;

Scalability;

Cost efficiency.

WindEurope explicitly encourages its members to apply for the funding of innovative projects in the area of wind energy. This might include projects that link wind energy to electrification or the production of renewable hydrogen. Floating wind projects or hybrid projects combining wind energy production with storage solutions or solar power production could also fall under the funding criteria.

The maximum co-financing rate is 60% of the relevant costs of projects, out of which up to 40% need not be dependent on verified avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions, provided that pre-determined milestones, taking into account the technology deployed, are attained. For large-scale projects the application process is in two phases: expression of interest and full application. For small-scale projects, the application process will consist only of one stage.

On 14 July there will also be an online webinar covering the application procedure and general questions on the first call. More information will follow soon.