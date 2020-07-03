REN Alliance: Renewables working together – building back better through a green recovery

The REN Alliance organised this week a webinar, which brought together the world’s leading renewable energy organisations.



Special thanks go to our speakers from REN21, the IEA, IRENA, the International Geothermal Association (IGA), the International Hydropower Association (IHA), the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), the World Bioenergy Association (WBA), and the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA).



As has been widely acknowledged, a green and sustainable Covid-19 recovery will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate economic growth and create millions of jobs per year.



The renewable industries will work together to deliver 100% renewables energy. Together, through hybrid technologies like floating PV and pumped storage, they are greater than the sum of their parts. However, to maximise this effectiveness, the REN Alliance calls for the following:

Accelerated deployment across all sectors, especially in heating, cooling and transport sectors, also by connecting the sectors.

Substantial financial incentives for renewables to create competitive advantage for end-users and encourage self-supply.

Mechanisms that meet other objectives than only lowest price and consider additional benefits and services of renewables when designing market mechanisms.

Broader policy frameworks devoted to a just and inclusive energy transition, that focuses on deployment, enabling and integrating policies and that allows the full variety of investors, from individuals, communities, SMEs up to larger companies to participate and invest.

Development of green skills and renewable jobs offered to communities.

Mapping and promotion of health benefits of a green energy-based economy.

For those of you who wish to watch the webinar, it is available on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.



The slide pack is also available for download here.