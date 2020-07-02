AEP Energy Signs PPA For Output From New 400-MW Wind energy Project In Illinois

American Electric Power’s (NYSE: AEP) AEP Energy subsidiary has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the output of 400 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy from Panther Grove Wind Energy Facility in Woodford County, Illinois.

Construction of Panther Grove is scheduled to begin in early 2021, with commercial operation expected in late 2022.

AEP Energy will use the power from Panther Grove to serve customers, such as Google, who want clean energy for their retail supply. The Panther Grove project will contribute renewable power for Google’s New Albany, Ohio, data center, which AEP Energy will supply and match their load on an annual basis with 100% renewable energy from new resources.

“AEP Energy is focused on providing customers with integrated, carbon-free energy supplies that deliver long-term price stability and environmental benefits. Agreements like the one with CIP demonstrate the innovative energy solutions we can put in place to help our customers power their homes and businesses with clean, reliable energy,” said Greg Hall, president, AEP Energy.

