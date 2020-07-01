Vestas receives order for 278 MW of wind power from V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in the U.S,

Vestas has received an order for 278 MW of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in the U.S. Including previously purchased 4 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 302 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Wind turbine delivery will begin the second quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. The project and customer are undisclosed.