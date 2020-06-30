Wind energy Siemens Gamesa receives an order for the supply of wind turbines in the Netherlands

Siemens Gamesa, through one of its subsidiaries, has received a firm order to supply wind turbines to Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm located on the Dutch coast, with a total capacity of approximately 1.5 GW.



The offshore wind energy order ratifies the agreement notified on November 27, 2019 for said operation.



The firm order includes the supply, delivery and installation of 140 offshore wind turbines SG 11.0-200 DD. The offshore wind turbines will be installed in early 2022 and the project is expected to be fully operational by 2023.