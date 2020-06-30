Wind energy in China, Vestas V155-3.3 MW wind turbines for 40 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 40 MW order for a distributed wind power project in China that includes the supply of 12 V155-3.3 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

The contract brings Vestas’ order intake for V155-3.3 MW wind turbines above 300 MW in China, since winning the first order less than four months ago. The strong demand for the wind turbine variant demonstrates its ability to operate with high efficiency amidst the low wind conditions that are characteristic of the world’s largest wind energy market. The wind turbine combines low sound power levels with a full-scale converter, making it highly suitable for China’s growing number of distributed wind energy projects. Distributed wind energy refers to the fragmented network of power grids across China, whereby smaller scale, local power grids are connected to densely populated areas.

“The V155-3.3 MW wind turbine, in combination with a long-term service agreement proves to be a strong solution for distributed wind projects in China, as it boosts energy production while improving the performance certainty over a wind park’s lifecycle. This amounts to a competitive business case for our customer”, Says Thomas Keller, the President of Vestas China.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, with commissioning planned for the same quarter. The project and customer names are undisclosed.