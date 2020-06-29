Dominion Energy has completed the installation of the two Siemens Gamesa 6MW wind turbines at the 12MW Coastal Virginia offshore wind farm

Dominion Energy has completed the installation of the two Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines at the 12MW Coastal Virginia offshore wind farm pilot project off the coast of the US state of Virginia.

The company said the turbines will now undergo acceptance testing before being energised later this summer.

Installation, 43km off Virginia Beach, was carried out by Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent.

“The first offshore wind farm to be approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and installed in federal waters, and second constructed in the United States, was built safely and on schedule despite the worldwide impact from the coronavirus pandemic,” Dominion Energy said.

The company added that it will apply the valuable permitting, design, installation and operations experience from the pilot project to its proposed 2.6GW commercial project.

The 2.6GW development is on track to commence construction in 2024, the company said.

Dominion Energy chief executive Thomas Farrell said: “The construction of these two turbines is a major milestone not only for offshore wind in Virginia but also for offshore wind in the United States.

“Clean energy jobs have the potential to serve as a catalyst to re-ignite the economy following the impacts of the pandemic and continue driving down carbon emissions.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said: “This project propels Virginia to national leadership in America’s transition to clean energy.

“It’s also shaping a new industry that will bring thousands of new clean energy jobs to Virginia. By working together, Virginia is shaping an investment that’s good for workers, good for business, and good for the American economy.”

Orsted offshore engineering, procurement and construction lead for the project.

LE Myers Company with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, performed the onshore construction work.

Orsted North America Offshore chief executive Thomas Brostrom said: “We are immensely proud of the work our teams and suppliers were able to complete under unprecedented circumstances,.

“These two turbines are another monumental step for offshore wind in the US. The future remains bright for this new American industry.”