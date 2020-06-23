Wind power in the USA, Vestas wind turbines for a 249 MW wind farm

Vestas has received an order for 249 MW of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and V136-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode for a project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 4 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 300 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a multi-year AOM 5000 service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the wind energy project. Turbine delivery will begin the second quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. The project and customer are undisclosed.