Nordex wind turbines for wind energy in Sweden, Norway and Finland

At the Nordex Group, the Nordic region includes three primary markets: Sweden, Norway and Finland. Sweden led the way for the Group’s business footprint in this area, opening its doors in 2006. The branch’s headquarters, which also serve the Norwegian branch, can be found in Uppsala, a city in the south east of the country, and approximately 70 kilometres north of Stockholm. Across the three countries, there are currently more than 150 employees working across two main office locations – the second in Helsinki, Finland – as well as 18 Service Points.

In 2019, Sweden reported an OI share of 22 per cent, with Finland reporting their OI share for the same year as 15 per cent. In Norway, the continuing development of the Midtfjellet wind farm, which is now home to 50+ turbines, as well as many other new and exciting business opportunities, means that there will be intense activity here next year as over 500MW of additional capacity will be added.

With highly varied wind speeds and a mixture of complex and non-complex terrains, the Nordex Group product portfolio serves the region very well. The N149/5.X is by far the most competitive turbine here, and with most customers in the region having high life time expectations for their projects – up to 30 years (backed up by full scope Premium Maintenance and Service contracts) – we are able to meet this demand. In addition to this, the unique climate of the Nordic region presents its own potential challenges. Thankfully, the Nordex Anti-icing System, which is a chosen option in around 50 per cent of all orders within the region, along with our cold climate product versions and competitive warranty, mean that our turbines are a great fit for the distinct Nordic market.



LOCAL NORDEX GROUP REPRESENTATIVES

Tim Carpenter

Vice President, Nordic Region

Tim joined the Nordex Group in 2001 and was co-founder of the UK subsidiary in Manchester. Working as a Sales Manager and then Head of Sales, he helped establish and grow the UK and Irish markets for more than 13 years before moving to Sweden in 2014 as the Head of Sales for Northern Europe. In 2016, following the merger with Acciona Windpower, Tim took on the role of Country Manager for Nordex Sverige AB in addition to the regional Sales role. In 2017, he took over as Managing Director for the Nordic Area.

Paula Kohvakka

Director Sales Nordics / Branch Manager, Finland

Paula has 15 years of experience in wind power, starting as a consultant and then joining the Nordex Group in 2011 as the first employee locally in Finland. During her career at NXG, Paula has worked in Sales in different roles, and in 2017, additionally took over responsibility as Branch Manager Finland.

