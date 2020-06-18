Wind power in Finland, Nordex wind turbines for 43 MW wind farm

Nordex Group has received an order from its major customer ABO Wind for the supply and installation of nine N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for the Finnish project “Kokkoneva”. The turbines will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode. The contract also includes a premium service contract of the turbines for the term of 15 years with an extension option to 25 years.

The 43.2 MW wind farm “Kokkoneva” will be built south of Kestilä in the municipality of Siikalatva in north-eastern Bottnia, not far from Lake Oulujärvi. The Nordex Group supplies the wind turbines in the cold climate version and installs them on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 155 metres. This enables the turbines to generate the highest possible yield at the site, which has an average annual wind speed of 7.4 m/s. The start of the installation is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

In 2019, ABO Wind was awarded the contract to operate the “Kokkoneva” wind farm in the first technology-neutral tender for renewables in Finland. “This underlines that we are one of the leading project developers in Finland,” says Aapo Koivuniemi, Managing Director of ABO Wind Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of ABO Wind. The company, which has only been active in Finland since 2013, has already connected almost 100 megawatts itself to the grid and sold project rights amounting to more than 210 megawatts in the development phase. In the meantime, 22 employees from the Helsinki office are working on projects with a total volume of more than 1.5 gigawatts.

“We are very pleased with the renewed confidence in our technology and service expertise from ABO Wind. With this order, we are further expanding our position in the important wind market in Finland, where we have been active for a decade now and have achieved a leading position”, says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. ABO Wind is since 15 years a long-standing customer of the Nordex Group with wind farm projects in Germany, France, Ireland and Finland so far.

ABO Wind is a successful project developer for renewable energies. Since 1996, the Wiesbaden-based company has sold wind, solar and biogas projects with a capacity of around 3,000 megawatts – half of them as turnkey projects, the other half before construction. The investment volume of the realized projects amounts to around 500 million euros per year. More than 600 employees worldwide work with vigour on the project planning, financing, construction, operation management and service of plants for a sustainable energy supply.

The Group has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.