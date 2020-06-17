Wind energy in Vietnam, Vestas supplies wind turbines to a 48 MW intertidal wind farm

Vestas has secured its second full Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract in Vietnam with a 48 MW Tra Vinh V1-3 project from REE Corporation, a Vietnamese publicly listed company. Vestas will provide a full turn-key solution with delivery, installation and commissioning of 12 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode, as well as the project’s civil and electrical work.

“We are thrilled to secure our second EPC intertidal project in Vietnam which showcases the trust that our customers have in our capabilities across the full range of projects including intertidal which are located in complex and challenging environments,” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “I would like to thank REE Corporation for choosing us to deliver end-to-end reliability for their wind project”.

“We are excited to partner with Vestas in their role as the EPC contractor for the Tra Vinh V1-3 project, and we look forward to the successful implementation of our first nearshore wind farm project with Vestas”, said Mdm. Nguyen Thi Mai Thanh, CEO of REE Corporation.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty. This will be Vestas’ sixth 20-year long term service agreement signed in Vietnam, underlining the customers’ confidence in its service capabilities.

The construction of the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, ahead of the current wind feed-in tariff deadline in Vietnam.