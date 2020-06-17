Iberdrola launches a friendly takeover bid for Australian wind power company Infigen Energy

The company continues to agitate the energy sector, with a fourth operation that follows the acquisition of 100% of the French Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, the acquisition of the French company Aalto Power and the purchase of two wind projects in Scotland.



Thanks to the purchase through a friendly operation of this listed company, which has more than 670 megawatts (MW) of wind power operating and a portfolio of 1 gigawatt (GW) projects in different stages of development, Iberdrola will become the market leader in the South Australia region by installed capacity, with almost 1,000 MW.



The company led by Ignacio Galán, who will make a record investment of 10,000 million this year, thus consolidates its assault on the Australian renewable market, where it is already developing the 320 MW capacity Port Augusta wind-solar hybrid project.



Iberdrola has launched a friendly takeover bid for the acquisition of 100% of the Australian renewable energy company Infigen Energy, External link, opens in a new window. which has the backing of the Board of Directors and the main shareholder of the company (TCI Fund Management, with 33% of the shares), for 840 million Australian dollars (about 510 million euros).



The company led by Ignacio Galán, who will make a record investment of 10,000 million this year, thus stars in its fourth corporate operation in the first half of the year to further consolidate its position of world leadership in the field of renewable energy.



Thanks to the purchase of this company, which has more than 670 megawatts (MW) of operating wind power – seven parks – and a portfolio of 1 gigawatt (GW) wind and solar projects in different stages of development, Iberdrola will become the leader of the South Australian region market by installed capacity, with almost 1,000 MW.



This Australian company, whose workforce is around 80 workers, will also contribute to the group, another 560 MW operating through various assets owned, leased or lite capital, including energy acquired through four PPAs (245 MW) or storage batteries (75 MW).



The acquisition of Infigen Energy will allow Iberdrola to consolidate its emergence in a new and relevant market, such as the Australian one, which it considers a priority and where this year it announced its landing. The company is currently developing the Port Augusta renewable hybrid project, located in the South Australia region, which will have 320 MW of capacity: a 210 MW wind farm and a 110 MW photovoltaic plant.



With an approximate investment of almost 310 million euros, the works of this complex will begin at the end of the same year and it is expected that it will be operational throughout 2021. The purchase of Infigen will allow the sale of the energy produced in this complex to Australian industrial customers.



Iberdrola’s fourth corporate operation in a semester



With this transaction Iberdrola continues to stir the international energy sector, with a fourth corporate operation that follows the three previously announced in France and Scotland.



On the one hand, on May 12, it announced the purchase of two onshore wind projects in Scotland, which total 165 MW of capacity and whose development will involve an investment of around 190 million euros.



Thanks to this transaction, Iberdrola’s subsidiary in the United Kingdom, ScottishPower, will be able to develop its third largest wind complex in the country, with 220 MW of capacity, given that, to the 165 MW now acquired, it will add 55 MW from another neighboring park that it was already promoting and is now reactivating. This enclave, whose development will require a global investment of some 250 million euros, will be able to supply green energy to almost 135,000 homes.



On the other hand, on May 6, it notified the CNMV of the acquisition of the French company Aalto Power for just over 100 million euros. Founded in 2005 and based in Marseille, Aalto Power contributes to Iberdrola 118 MW of onshore wind power operating in France and a portfolio of onshore wind projects in that country, which adds another 636 MW, which are in different stages of development.



The integration of Aalto Power, owned until a few days ago by Aiolos and Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, reinforces the company’s growth plans in the French renewable generation area, thanks to the projects that the company and its team of professionals have.



Likewise, Iberdrola acquired, on March 9, 100% of the capital of the French offshore wind farm Saint-Brieuc, which will involve an investment of approximately 2,500 million euros. The 496 MW of power of this complex, which will begin construction in 2021, will come into operation in 2023, generating enough clean energy to satisfy the electricity consumption of some 835,000 people.

Located in Brittany, some 16 kilometers from the coast, the Saint-Brieuc park will have 62 Siemens Gamesa turbines, with 8 MW of unit power, that will spread over an area of 75 square kilometers. The wind turbines will have a total height of 207 meters.