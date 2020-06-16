Wind energy in Poland, Vestas wind turbines for a 35 MW wind farm

Vestas has worked closely with KGAL Investment Management to develop a customised wind energy solution that has enabled our customer to succeed in a competitive auction. Awarded at the Polish wind-solar-energy auction in December 2019, this order marks another win for Vestas in the auction round. So far, Vestas has supported our customers to win more than 900 MW in auctions in Poland, attesting to the increasing competitiveness of onshore wind energy in the market.

Further demonstrating the continued strong demand for Vestas’ 2 MW platform, the Elblag (Krasin) wind project in northern Poland will comprise 16 V110-2.0 MW turbines deployed in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode with 120m towers in combination with a 25-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This site-specific solution will lower the levelised cost of energy while at the same time maximise the power production of the project.

“This order emphasises ourlong-standing relationshipwith Vestas and will expand the Vestas turbine fleet in our managed portfolio to over 480 MW”, outlines Michael Ebner, Managing Director of KGAL Investment Management, who is responsible for the infrastructure asset class. “The long-term service agreement adds additional security and stability to the project’s expected revenue streams which are hedged by the auction award. With this project we are expanding in Poland and complement KGAL’s renewables portfolio in nine other European countries”.

“Helping our customers to win more than 900 MW during the first two auction rounds in Poland, this order from our valued customer KGAL Asset Management underlines our ability to support our customers’ success in auctions while creating maximum return for their investment in wind”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.