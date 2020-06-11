GE Renewable Energy hails its first onshore wind energy contract with PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Company in China

Contract includes 12 units of 2.5-132 onshore wind turbines with a two-year service agreement.

The Xuanli Qingfeng wind farm will generate 30 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 40,000 homes in Henan province.

GE Renewable Energy continues to grow its onshore wind energy business in China with the first contract with Power China Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd to supply 12 units of 2.5-132 low-wind speed turbines for a 30 MW wind farm near Puyang city, China. The order includes a two-year service agreement.

This is the first onshore wind contract in China with PowerChina, a long-term global EPC partner of GE. Construction of the project is planned to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.

Zhao Lin, General Manager of Onshore Wind, China, said: “We’re delighted to see our first onshore wind partnership with PowerChina. GE has a long-term relationship with PowerChina and has consistently met expectations and commitments by designing solutions to enable their success in the energy sector”. “This agreement with PowerChina is significant for GE Renewable Energy as it affirms our commitment towards helping China meet its clean energy targets.”

GE Renewable Energy will leverage its strong supply chain in China to produce and supply the wind turbines from its factory in Puyang, which recently celebrated winning the ‘2019 Excellent Projects Award’ from the Puyang City Government.