Vestas secures service agreements for Senvion wind turbines across three wind farms in Australia

In partnership with global energy producer EDL, Vestas has secured service agreements for the three Australian wind farms of Coober Pedy in South Australia, Cullerin Range in New South Wales and Wonthaggi in Victoria. Leveraging its world-class multibrand capabilities, Vestas will deliver the maintenance of 23 Senvion MM82 and MM92-2.05 MW wind turbines across the three sites for a total of 47 MW.

All agreements will commence immediately and feature the Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service programme which is designed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance.

“The multibrand service deals with EDL demonstrate how Vestas can leverage our market experience, broad service solutions capability and extensive supply chain to provide value for our customers throughout the wind park lifecycle – whether that is servicing Vestas turbines or third party machines,” says Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We offer unmatched expertise to service more than 30 non-Vestas models and we are proud that customers all throughout our region can turn to Vestas’ broad range of industry-leading and cost-efficient service solutions”.

“EDL is pleased to appoint Vestas as our maintenance service provider for the Coober Pedy, Cullerin Range and Wonthaggi wind farms. We look forward to a safe and productive relationship with Vestas. They are an industry leader with experience in multi-brand service, and their wide-ranging geographic presence in Australia enables them to provide quality service teams adjacent to our wind assets”, says James Harman, EDL Chief Executive Officer.

In securing this service order, Vestas has leveraged its existing expertise to service all major Senvion platforms including the MM82-2.05MW, MM92-2.05, 3.XM EBC and 3.XM NES platforms.

As the wind industry’s largest multibrand service provider, the new agreements take Vestas’ service portfolio of Senvion turbines in Australia to 287 MW, and to over 300 MW across the Asia Pacific region. The partnership with EDL trails the recent unannounced securement of Vestas’ first Senvion service agreement in Asia, as well as two community based Senvion sites in regional Victoria, Australia.

With more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines currently under service globally, Vestas’ high quality of execution and performance is underpinned by more than 10,000 dedicated service employees and a global network across 69 countries.