Greenalia drives its first offshore wind power plant in Gran Canaria

GREENALIA will promote its first floating offshore wind energy installation in Gran Canaria, for which it has already begun its processing. This is the 50 MW GOFIO wind farm located in the Southeast of the Island of Gran Canaria, in front of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and very close to the port of Arinaga.



This installation called gofio provides for 4 marine wind turbines of 12.5 MW of unit power arranged on floating foundations. This park, located in one of the most resource-intensive marine areas in Europe, will be connected to the Transport Network for evacuation using submarine cables.



This initiative will serve to supply 70,000 homes and will avoid the emission of 140,000 tons of CO2 per year, comparable to the emissions of more than 90,000 cars in a year.



This project seeks “the definitive takeoff of offshore wind” in the country, while its construction will suppose the labor and economic dynamism in the Canary Islands, at the same time that it will mean an opportunity for the Galician industry and its positioning as a leading community in the ‘offshore’ construction.