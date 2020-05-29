EDP Renova?veis was awarded CfD for 54 MW at the Italian wind energy auction

EDP Renewables, a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the largest wind energy producers in the world, announced today that the company was awarded 20-year Contract-for-Difference (“CfD”) at the Italian wind power auction to sell electricity to be produced by 2 wind farms with total capacity of 54 MW. The wind farm projects are expected to be installed in 2021.

The capacity awarded represents more than 10% of the total capacity auctioned and has an average awarded price of €63/MWh.

With these new contracts EDPR has already secured ~1.3 GW of projects to be installed in Europe under the 2019-2022 Business Plan.

Wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, allowing market’s rapid growth and increase competitiveness. As of today, EDPR has secured 84% of the ~7.0 GW targeted wind and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 2019, and will continue to develop worldwide profitable projects.