American Wind Energy Association Statement on IRS Safe Harbor Guidance

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provided one additional year of safe harbor flexibility for wind projects that began construction in 2016 and 2017, in order to help address the significant short-term challenges associated with COVID-19.

“We applaud the Administration for taking this critical step to allow U.S. onshore wind projects already in development to move forward, achieve their economic and employment potential, and deliver affordable, reliable, and zero-carbon power across the country. One additional year of safe harbor for 2016 and 2017 projects provides the flexibility the industry needs to prevent the immediate harms from COVID-19 disruptions, without costing the Federal government any additional money. We will continue assessing the many hurdles our members are facing from COVID-19, including the specific challenges confronting the offshore wind industry, and will work with Congress, the Administration, and other renewable energy leaders to ensure billions in infrastructure investment and community economic benefits can move ahead. The wind industry remains focused on our number one priority: keeping our workers safe as they keep the lights on for millions of Americans.” – Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO